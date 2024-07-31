Assam: Ex-banker Harihar Talukdar passes away in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A former Managing Director of the Industrial Co-Operative Bank Limited and Union Co-Operative Bank Limited, Harihar Talukdar, passed away on Monday morning, after suffering from a brief illness for some days. Talukdar, who was a leading figure in urban cooperative banking of North East India served NAFCUB Assam as its Secretary. He had been associated with Guwahati Public School since its establishment and was serving as the president of the Board of Governor till his demise. He took his last breath at 6:30 am on Tuesday at a private hospital in the city. Hailing from Pathsala town in western Assam, Talukdar, joined the profession during his college days and completed his Post graduation in Commerce.

He left behind his wife Chikimiki Talukdar, daughter Meghna Hazarika, son Luit Talukdar, son-in-law Saurav Hazarika, daughter-in-law Pallabi Kalita, and three granddaughters. His last rites were performed at Navagraha crematorium in Silpukhuri in presence of well-wishers.

