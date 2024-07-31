Dulal Dutta, Founding Vice-President of Senior Citizens Association and Prominent Social Activist, Passes Away at 85

DOOMDOOMA: Dulal Dutta, founder vice-president of Senior Citizens Association, Doomdooma and a social activist, passed away at his residence on the Main Road on Saturday morning. He was 85 and is survived by his only married daughter. His wife predeceased him a few years back.

Dutta was an alumni of Doomdooma Hoonlal HS School and was well connected with a number of socio-cultural organisations like Biswa Hindu Parishad, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti, Doomdooma Bangiya Drgabari. His death has cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by many organisations and individuals.

