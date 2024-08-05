Assam: Ex-Cottonians organize health camp at Topar Pathar village

GUWAHATI: A group of former students from Cotton College organized a comprehensive health camp at Topar Pathar village in the Chhaygaon block. The Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society, a non-profit group formed by the 1998-2000 Higher Secondary batch alumni, partnered with the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) to conduct the camp at Dr. Jakir Hussain High School.

The event saw collaboration from the school management, the NSS Unit of Kalatoli Kathmi Anchalik Senior Secondary School, and the Topar Pathar Gaon Panchayat. A total of 14 doctors, specializing in various fields, provided medical consultations to nearly 500 villagers. The attendees received free medicines courtesy of the Welfare Society and DHS.

Dr. Vaishali Sarma, a member of the organizing team, commented, "When we formed our alumni group and subsequently the welfare society, we aimed to address the basic needs of underprivileged people. With around 60 doctors in our batch, we decided to offer free medical consulting to those in need. We approached the department concerned and organized this health camp."

Dr. Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services, lauded the effort, saying, "We are delighted to support this noble initiative. Many people from remote areas like Topar Pathar rarely get the opportunity to consult with so many specialists in one day. The Cottonian batch made it possible. It's encouraging to see so many renowned doctors come forward to serve the villagers. We look forward to more such collaborations with the Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society."

Doctors from various parts of the state and beyond contributed to the camp, providing medical consulting and providing medicines and equipment, even if they couldn't be present in person due to other commitments. These specialists currently work at reputed hospitals nationwide, reflecting the alumni network's wide-reaching impact and dedication, a press release stated.

