Free Health Check-Up Camp Held for 130 Students at North Lakhimpur Dwini Alia Madrassa

LAKHIMPUR: A free of cost health check-up and treatment camp was held on Saturday with the support from Gharmora Mini Primary Health Centre and Phukanarhat Ayusman Arogya Mandir for the students of North Lakhimpur Dwini Alia Madrassa, located at Khutakatia of Lakhimpur district. A total of 130 students underwent health check-up at the medical camp which was organized by the management committee of the madrassa premises. The madrassa, which has been running for nearly 45 years with public donation and contribution, offers not only Islamic education but also Assamese, science, mathematics etc. like other schools. The madrassa, which does not receive any government grant, has to face difficulties in different occasion.

