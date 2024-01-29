Assam: Ex-minister, AASU leader and others join BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Several political and apolitical leaders, including former minister Bishmita Gogoi and leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), joined the BJP at a function at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan today. The function was presided over by State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

The other prominent leaders are former AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath, former AASU adviser Prakash Chandra Das, former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Ankita Dutta, former AYPC general secretary Shyamal Narayan, Mising Autonomous Council EM Purushattam Doley, former Assam Assembly's Deputy Speaker Dilip Paul, Phani Pathak, and others from the Congress, AJP, and the AASU.

Welcoming the new party members, Kalita said that the BJP is a disciplined family, besides being a political party.

Former AASU leader Dipanka Kumar Nath said, "The future of the Assamese and the politics of Assam are safe only at the hands of the BJP. Only the ideology of the BJP can provide true safeguard to the people of Assam."

Present at the joining programme included the state BJP's organizational general secretary, Rabindra Raju, two ministers, Piyush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah, and others.