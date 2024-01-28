Assam: ‘Development in every sector has been possible only during BJP regime’

JAMUGURIHAT: “Development in every sector in the state has been possible only during the BJP regime. Citizens of the region are witnessing only development today which was not possible during the reign of earlier governments. We have given error-free employment to one lakh unemployed youths of the State as per our commitment. Very shortly we will give another thirty five thousand employment to eligible candidates of the state.” It was claimed on Saturday by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while taking part in a slew of government programmes in Sonitpur district. The Chief Minister who arrived at Jamugurihat-Kainakya Multipurpose agricultural farm on Friday evening, today attended the inaugural ceremony of the government law college at Chawkighat area near here. The much awaited institution has been completed with an allocation of Rs. 16 crore. Inaugurating the big budget institution he mentioned that another 10 government law colleges have been under construction in the state. “In Gohpur Kanaklata state university will be established wherein among other subjects, different new subjects like artificial intelligence will be added. Also an industrial estate will come up very shortly in Chawkighat area.” He said.

Mentioning how underprivileged people of the region would be benefited through ration cards Dr. Sarma also stated that as part of the unstoppable developmental activities in the state, the state would soon witness another two major developmental activities in the communication sector including the tunnel from Dibrugarh to Majuli and the flyover in Kaziranga area. However, vehemently criticizing the Congress party, the Chief Minister also mentioned that a number of Congress members would soon join the Saffron party. Accompanied by MP Pallab Lochan Das and Pabitra Margherita, the Chief Minister later inaugurated a modern multi-gym in Kainakya agricultural farm wherein earlier he was accorded a warm welcome by local MLA, Padma Hazarika. He was overwhelmed by the prosperous agri-activities of the farm that has been a model for the farming sector in the area.

After this he laid the foundation stone of a girl’s hostel in Tyagbir Hembaruah College in Jamuguri area and interacted with the students. During this programme he announced a grant of Rs. 3.20 crore for the construction of a boys hostel and a stadium. It was followed by inauguration of a thirty bedded hospital and a gym and the Nilima Bhawan at Sootea area and attended a public meeting. On the other hand, the Chief Minister visited the Baresohoriya Bhaona area and addressed a party meeting. In the meeting among others MP, Pabitra Margherita, Pallab Lochan Das, minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA, Padma Hazarika, Prithviraj Rabha, Ganesh Limbu, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Pramod Barthakur and the duo district commissioners of Sonitpur and Biswanath were present.

