Assam Excise Department denies setting targets for liquor sales

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Reports regarding alleged targets set by the Excise Department for liquor shops have been dismissed by the Excise Commissioner of Assam, Jitu Doley. The commissioner cited a misunderstanding surrounding the issue.

The controversy emerged following the minutes of a video conference meeting involving all excise officials, chaired by Commissioner Doley. Concerns were raised over negative retail lifting across all districts when comparing April 2024 to April 2023. It was noted that the Commissioner of Excise directed district superintendents to establish lifting targets for individual retail licensees and ensure monthly compliance.

However, Commissioner Doley clarified that while revenue targets are common across departments, setting targets for liquor shops would not work, as the department cannot influence liquor consumption. He referred to the department's focus on preventing the sale of illegal liquor, especially from neighbouring states like Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing concerns over fluctuating sales, Doley highlighted the need for monitoring to detect the influx of spurious liquor. He mentioned that while officials would intensify monitoring efforts, no explicit targets would be set for liquor shops.

Supporting Doley's stance, Kamrup (Metro) Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath reiterated that no targets had been imposed on liquor shops under his jurisdiction. Debajit Nath further accentuated the impracticality of such measures.

