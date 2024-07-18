Assam: Excise Department seized Illegal liquor in Khanapara

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials from the Excise Department of the state carried out a raid on Tuesday night, leading to the seizure of a large number of liquor bottles in Khanapara. The exercise was undertaken to curb the illicit trafficking of alcohol from Meghalaya into Assam.

Large quantities of low-priced liquor come into Assam from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya almost regularly, and traffickers bypass excise duty on such outside-the-book imports to rake in profits. To prevent such a loss of revenue, the sleuths of the excise department set up a checkpoint at Guwahati's Khanapara, the inlet into the city for Meghalaya vehicles and a popular route for alcohol smugglers.

During the raid, several vehicles entering the city from Meghalaya were checked, and a large number of alcohol bottles were seized by the officials. The raids also served as an awareness drive and a timely reminder for the people to help curb the menace, added the officials.

