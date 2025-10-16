Assam: Exercise Caution on Winter Nights, Appeals Transport Department

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: With the onset of winter, the Transport Department of Assam has issued an appeal urging drivers to exercise heightened caution while travelling at night. The change in season brings with it dense fog, which significantly reduces visibility on roads and often leads to a rise in accidents during nocturnal hours.

Gautam Das, a senior official from the Transport Department, highlighted that highways become particularly hazardous as fog thickens, increasing both the frequency of road mishaps and the risk of fatalities. He stressed the importance of remaining alert and adhering strictly to traffic regulations to ensure safety.

Drivers have been advised to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead to allow sufficient reaction time in case of sudden stops. Checking the vehicle's headlights and brakes before venturing out into foggy conditions is also strongly recommended.

The department further urged motorists to control their speed, ensure helmets for both riders and pillions on two-wheelers, seatbelt use for all occupants in four-wheelers, and to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or distractions such as mobile phones. Observing these safety precautions, officials emphasized, is vital to protect lives during the winter season.

