Guwahati: Transport department urges citizens to scrap old vehicles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to make Assam a pollution-free state, the government has urged vehicle owners to scrap old and unfit vehicles lying idle in homes or on public roads. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the environmental impact of unfit or vehicles lying idle, noting that such vehicles are a significant source of pollution.

Under the extended “Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022,” the government is offering substantial financial incentives to encourage citizens to participate. Vehicle owners can now cancel the registration of unfit vehicles by paying only 25% of all pending taxes, including arrears, effectively receiving a 75% waiver. This One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme has been extended until March 31, 2026, providing ample time for owners to comply.

Once the registration is officially cancelled at the District Transport Office, owners can submit the cancellation certificate to a Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility (RVSF) to have their vehicle scrapped. Upon scrapping, a Certificate of Deposit is issued, which can be used to claim tax rebates on new vehicles — 25% for private vehicles over 15 years and 15% for commercial vehicles over eight years.

Authorities highlighted that under the Motor Vehicles Act, cancelling the registration of vehicles that have reached the end of their lifespan is mandatory. Failing to do so keeps the vehicle active in the VAHAN Portal, causing taxes and penalties to accumulate over time. The Transport Department has urged all citizens to act responsibly, scrap abandoned vehicles, and contribute to a cleaner and safer environment.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gautam Das appealed to all vehicle owners to take advantage of the extended OTS scheme and ensure their unfit vehicles are removed from public spaces, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to sustainable transport and environmental protection.

