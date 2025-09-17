Assam: Expert committee formed to implement ‘Professor of Practice’ in state universities

GUWAHATI: In a progressive move aimed at transforming higher education in Assam, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in his capacity as Chancellor of State Universities, constituted an Expert Committee to facilitate the implementation of the “Professor of Practice” (PoP) across universities in the state. The committee convened its first meeting on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.

The “Professor of Practice” initiative, introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, seeks to bring distinguished professionals with proven expertise into academic institutions, thereby bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application. This reform allows professionals from varied sectors to contribute to academia, even in the absence of conventional academic qualifications.

Recognizing the importance of a structured and coherent approach, the Governor has proactively established a high-level committee to guide the rollout of this innovative framework. The committee is chaired by Professor Amit Patra, Director of IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and includes eminent academicians namely Prof. T. N. Singh, Director of IIT Patna and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Assam; and Secretary, Higher Education, Narayan Konwar, are the other members, a press release said.

