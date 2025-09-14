Gauhati University NSS cell organizes ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ programme

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In line with the direction of the Governor of Assam, Gauhati University in association with the GU NSS Cell organized a programme on “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” on Saturday at the conference hall of Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University. In his inaugural address, Dr. Kakati appealed to the youth to work collectively towards building a drug-free society.

The resource persons for the session were Anamriya Baruah, Project Coordinator, State Level Coordinating Agency for Drug Prevention in Assam and Meghalaya under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Assam Chapter, and Pankaj Chouhan, Intelligence Officer, Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Guwahati Branch. Both speakers highlighted the ill effects of drugs, alcohol, and substance abuse while stressing the importance of awareness and prevention.

As part of the campaign, an awareness rally was organized on the theme of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, followed by a pledge-taking ceremony reaffirming commitment towards a drug-free nation.

