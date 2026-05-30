Assam Extends MMLSAY Cashless Health Scheme to All SSA Contractual Teachers and Staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has directed all district authorities to implement the Mukhya Mantrir Lok Seva Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for contractual teachers and staff working under SSA across the state.

In an official communication, District Mission Coordinators of all districts have been instructed to ensure the scheme’s rollout for contractual teachers under SSA and State Pool, along with District Mission Office (DMO) and Block Mission Office (BMO) staff.

As per the directive, eligible employees willing to avail the cashless medical treatment benefits under the scheme will have to submit an undertaking consenting to the deduction of the prescribed monthly contribution from their salaries.

Teachers and staff whose details are already available in the Employee Information System (EIS) portal can complete their registration through the official mmlsay.assam.gov.in using the beneficiary/employee login facility.

The letter stated that training on the registration process has already been provided to district and block Management Information System (MIS) officials. All districts have been asked to complete collection of undertakings and employee registrations by June 15, 2026.

Following successful registration and submission of undertakings, the monthly contribution will be deducted from salary bills of the concerned employees. The amount deducted will be deposited under the appropriate Head of Account, details of which will be communicated separately.

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