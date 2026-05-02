Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) to continue ‘TaRL’ intervention for classes III-V

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has issued a directive to all district mission coordinators (DMCs) regarding the continuation and refresher implementation of the ‘Teaching at the Right Level’ (TaRL) intervention for students of Classes 3 to 5 across the state.

In an official communication, the SSA stated that, in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation (PEF), the state will continue the evidence-based programme aimed at improving foundational reading and arithmetic skills among students in a short period.

As part of the implementation plan, districts have been directed to complete a series of assessments and training activities within stipulated deadlines.

According to the notification, teachers must complete the baseline assessment of students from Classes 3 to 5 on or before May 5, 2026. The midline assessment has been scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2026, while the endline assessment must be conducted by February 25, 2027.

The department has also instructed schools to upload students’ learning achievement data from all three assessments—baseline, midline and endline—to Shiksha Setu immediately after completion.

To ensure effective implementation, key resource persons (KRPs) will conduct online orientation sessions for them in collaboration with the Pratham Education Foundation in a phased manner. The KRPs have reportedly undergone orientation.

Additionally, resource persons will conduct online orientation sessions for teachers in phases, with a deadline of May 15, 2026.

SSA has also stressed regular monitoring of the programme by District Academic Core Group (DACG) and Block Academic Core Group (BACG) members, along with DPOs, DPMU (FLN) staff, BRPs, CRCCs and other stakeholders.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Assam Directs Districts to Distribute Learning Materials to Elementary Students by March 15