Assam Extends Provisional Salary Period to 10 Months for New Education Department Recruits

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major relief for thousands of newly recruited employees, the Assam Government has extended the period for drawing provisional salary for teaching and non-teaching staff under the Education Department from 6 months to 10 months.

The decision was announced through a notification issued by the Finance Department on July 10, 2026, and has come into effect immediately.

According to the notification, the Education Department has recently recruited more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching employees across the state. However, the stipulated six-month period for drawing provisional salary had already expired for many of these employees while a large number of proposals for release of their first regular salaries are still pending with the department.

The Finance Department noted that, under a 2021 government notification, administrative departments are empowered to authorize and release the first salary of newly appointed government employees. Since the Education Department sought special consideration due to the large volume of pending cases, the government has approved its request by categorizing the department under a Special Category.

As per the new order, newly appointed teaching and non-teaching staff of the Education Department will now be eligible to draw provisional salary for up to 10 months from the date of joining government service, instead of the earlier six-month limit.

The notification also directs all Treasury Officers across the state to strictly comply with the order and expedite the release of salaries to eligible employees.

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