Assam Budget 2026–27: Government Bets on Growth, Connectivity and New Economy Sectors

Guwahati: Presenting a future-focused Budget for Assam, the government through the budget has outlined a roadmap aimed at transforming the state into a hub of investment, technology, infrastructure and sustainable development.

The Assam Budget 2026–27 combines fiscal prudence with ambitious expansion plans, focusing on strengthening revenue generation, boosting connectivity, creating employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for citizens.

With an estimated aggregate receipt of Rs 2,88,309.45 crore for the financial year 2026–27, including Rs 1,34,466.22 crore under the Public Account and Rs 2,000 crore under the Contingency Fund, the Budget reflects the government’s effort to maintain financial stability while pushing development across sectors.

The total expenditure has been projected at Rs 2,85,084.45 crore, resulting in an estimated surplus of Rs 3,225 crore during the year. The fiscal deficit has been contained at 3% of the projected GSDP, underlining the government’s commitment to responsible financial management.

The Budget can be described as an infrastructure-led and investment-oriented plan, with major thrust areas including roads, urban development, clean energy, semiconductor manufacturing, tourism and rural transformation.

Through a Whole-of-Government approach, the state aims to improve its own source revenue by enhancing compliance, reducing leakages and creating new revenue opportunities.

A major highlight is the government’s push towards a technology-driven economy.

Building on the Tata Electronics OSAT facility, Assam will launch the Assam Semiconductor Ecosystem on Manufacturing and Innovation (A-SEMI) project with JICA, backed by an investment of around Rs 1,164 crore over five years.

The initiative aims to create semiconductor infrastructure, attract global investment, strengthen MSMEs and generate employment opportunities. The state has also earmarked ₹100 crore to develop aerospace component manufacturing and allied infrastructure.

Infrastructure development remains at the centre of the Budget strategy. The government will launch Asom Mala 4.0 with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to develop 800 km of high-quality roads over the next five years. Rural connectivity will receive a major boost with the construction of an additional 1 km of pucca road in every Gaon Panchayat. Guwahati will also witness a major urban transformation with a Rs 2,500 crore project to shift overhead electricity networks underground in phases, along with a feasibility study for a Metro Rail system along the Guwahati Ring Road.

The Budget places strong emphasis on agriculture, rural economy and self-reliance. A Rs 500 crore Dairy Expansion Mission has been announced to increase Assam’s daily milk production to 57 lakh litres, while the state has set a target of producing 60 lakh eggs per day. Assam also aims to become the Northeast’s fisheries hub by increasing fish production to 10 lakh metric tonnes by 2030–31.

The government has continued its focus on Assam’s traditional industries, announcing measures to strengthen the tea and silk sectors. The agricultural income tax exemption limit for small tea growers has been increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, with additional revenue to be utilised for tea garden community welfare. Mission Senehjori will support the Muga silk ecosystem by empowering rearers, reelers, weavers and entrepreneurs.

Tourism, culture and human resource development have emerged as other key pillars of the Budget. The Assam Tea and Golf Trail, Asom OTT platform and a new Homestay Policy aim to promote the state’s cultural identity and attract global visitors. The expansion of the Chief Minister’s Foreign Language Initiative (CM-FLIGHT), offering Rs 1.5 lakh assistance per candidate for learning English, German and other foreign languages, is aimed at preparing Assam’s youth for global employment opportunities.

The Budget also carries a strong green agenda with the introduction of a Green Cess, expansion of the Gaja Mitra programme, drone-based aerial seeding initiatives and promotion of clean energy through Compressed Bio-Gas projects.

Overall, the Assam Budget 2026–27 presents itself as a development-oriented and forward-looking Budget, balancing fiscal discipline with large-scale investments to build a stronger, greener and more competitive Assam.