Assam: Facilitate Salary to New Teachers before Diwali: DEE to Treasuries

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has sent a letter to the Director of Accounts and Treasury for the release of provisional salaries to the teachers appointed through a special recruitment drive recently.

In her letter, the Director of Elementary Education said, "In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, I would like to request you to instruct all the Treasury officers under your jurisdiction for the creation of the Pre-PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) against all the newly appointed teachers on top-most priority. We further request that such an initiative on their part would facilitate the early release of the provisional salary before the Diwali festival."

The number of teachers appointed by the Directorate through the special recruitment drive in August is 21,750: 19,563 lower primary assistant teachers and 2,187 upper primary assistant teachers.

Also Read: Guwahati: Naka Checking near Khanapara ahead of Diwali