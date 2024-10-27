Guwahati: Naka Checking near Khanapara ahead of Diwali

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan Excise Department has launched a crackdown on illegal liquor transportation ahead of Diwali. To curb the inflow of non-duty-paid liquor and ensure compliance with local excise laws, the department has set up Naka checking near Khanapara.

The operation has already yielded results, with liquor worth Rs 60,000 being seized on October 25. The key objectives of the crackdown include intercepting illegal liquor transportation from other states, enforcing local excise laws, and targeting key entry points and highways.

The number of check points will be increased and these checks will continue throughout the festive period, focusing on strategic locations especially focusing areas where the highway joins the road to city.

