Assam: FAITTA contributes Rs 81.36 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), led by its chairman Paras Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and contributed Rs 81.36 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for flood-affected people in the state.

During the meeting, the delegation also apprised the Chief Minister of key issues concerning the tea trade and industry.

Dr Sarma appreciated the contribution and lauded the association’s gesture of solidarity with the people affected by the floods, stated a press release.

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