Assam: Fake CBI Officials Dupe Industrialist of Rs. 7 Crore

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Ludhiana police have uncovered a scam worth Rs. 7 crore involving a fake Supreme Court warrant. The police arrested two, and seven accused are still absconding related to the scam. The accused, impersonating as CBI officials, contacted a renowned industrialist, SP Oswal, claiming that a parcel from Malaysia had been seized by Mumbai customs, containing 58 passports and 16 ATM cards. They showed him a fake Supreme Court warrant and demanded money, and they claimed that the parcel was sent by Vardhman Company and that the Supreme Court has issued arrest warrants against him.

SP Oswal initially denied any knowledge of the parcel. The accused then made a video call via Skype, impersonating CBI officers and showing fake arrest warrants. Later, Oswal transferred Rs. 7 crore to the accuser’s bank account. On August 31, SP Oswal filed a complaint against them with the Ludhiana police.

Ludhiana police conducted raids in Guwahati and arrested two individuals identified as Anand Kumar and Atanu Chowdhury, and are still investigating the absconding accused.

The police identified the accused from Assam, Delhi, and West Bengal and recovered Rs. 5.25 crore from their bank accounts.

