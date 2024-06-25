Assam: Fake currency recovered, two arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 47.5 lakhs were recovered from a vehicle in Guwahati on Monday. Two people named Hiramul Islam and Nazrul Islam have been arrested in connection to the recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes. Along with the cash, the police team was able to recover a boat-shaped object of suspected fake gold weighing 1.750 kg. The items were recovered from a Mahindra Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 CC 0399 from the VIP Road of Guwahati.

Also Read: STF Assam operations against FICN, one arrested in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)