Assam: Family of deceased Manashi Konwar Kachari seeks justice

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The semi-decomposed body of a young woman was discovered on Thursday at Hengrabari, Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Manashi Konwar Kachari, a native of Dhemaji district. Her family members, who arrived in Guwahati, have demanded justice and a thorough investigation into her death. Manashi had been living in a rented accommodation in House Number 17, Sewali Path, Hengrabari, and working at a restaurant in Dispur. The body has been sent for autopsy to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the reports are yet to arrive. Manashi was a married woman, but she had been estranged from her husband for the past 7-8 years. In a curious twist, her house rent was being paid online by one Prasanta Roy, whom the police have been unable to contact. Further investigation has been going on, and the police are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding Manashi’s death.

