Mysterious death of woman at Hengrabari, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The semi-decomposed body of a young woman was found on Thursday at Hengrabari, Guwahati. The incident came to light after the neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the premises.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Manashi Konwar Kachari, a native of the Dhemaji district. She had been living in Hengrabari by renting a place and working at a restaurant in Dispur.

The police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter and have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A significant lead in the case is the discovery of a mobile phone with bloodstains, found by the police at the scene. According to initial estimates, the murder is believed to have occurred 3-4 days prior to the discovery of the body. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder, including the motive and the events leading up to the crime. Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

