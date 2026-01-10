Assam farmer wins ICAR Breed Conservation Award 2025

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for Assam and indigenous livestock conservation, Jitul Buragohain of Sinai Gohai Gaon, Ghilamara, Lakhimpur district has been conferred the prestigious Breed Conservation Award 2025 by the ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal, Haryana for his outstanding contribution to the conservation of the indigenous Luit buffalo. Buragohain has consistently maintained the genetic purity of Luit buffalo through traditional knowledge, careful selection, and sustainable breeding practices. A significant boost to Luit buffalo conservation came in 2025, when the ICAR-NBAGR Network Project on Animal Genetic Resources, implemented at the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, Guwahati, initiated promotion of this unique buffalo germplasm, a press release stated.

Also Read: Farmers accuse govt of failing to ensure fair potato prices