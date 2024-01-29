Assam: ‘Fehujali’ triumphs at Jaipur International Film Festival 2024

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The film "Fehujali" made a remarkable achievement as it clinched the prestigious Best Short Documentary Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival 2024. Among the 2971 films submitted from 82 countries, only 326 films from 67 countries secured nominations, and a mere 71 films from 19 countries were selected for JIFF 24, setting a new world record.

Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, "Fehujali" is a compelling documentary directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, featuring English subtitles by Dr. Jovial Kalita. The film delves into the harsh realities faced by underprivileged youths in the state who become targets for extremist groups. These groups employ various coercive tactics, including the lure of money, to recruit vulnerable individuals. Once recruited, disillusionment quickly sets in as these young people realize the futility of their mission to liberate Assam from India. They come to understand that they are mere pawns manipulated by foreign powers, exploiting their misplaced sense of patriotism.

The documentary employs a cinematic treatment to authentically portray the struggles of these individuals, serving as a poignant eye-opener for disgruntled youth. It urges them to choose the right path in life and avoid falling victim to the manipulative tactics employed by extremist groups.