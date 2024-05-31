Assam: Female cop suspended for promoting online gambling on social media

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A member of the elite all-women unit, Veerangana of the Assam Police, was suspended from duties for promoting online gambling over her social media profiles.

The suspended personnel was identified as Papari Kalita, and she was alleged to have gained popularity on social media and promoted advertisements for an online gambling app over her YouTube channel. The suspension order issued by the Home Department mentioned, “Papari Kalita of this unit is placed under suspension on account of promoting gaming apps like “Rummy” on social media platforms that make her unfit to be a member of the discipline police force. She will draw a subsistence allowance as admissible as per law.”

Informing about the incident, the Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh, mentioned over social media, “During routine monitoring of the social media posts, it was observed that one of our female personnel was using the social media platform for commercial use, generating revenue for herself. Any business activity by a government servant is violative of rules. Accordingly, after verification, she has been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings are being drawn against her.”

“It may be mentioned that police personnel have been regularly advised to not use SM for purposes that are against government or departmental rules and policies. All such personnel are again warned to desist from such or similar activities,” he added.

