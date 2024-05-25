Guwahati: East Guwahati Police District team busted gambling den in Mazar area of Hatigaon

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from the Hatigaon Police Station busted a teer gambling den in the Mazar area of Hatigaon and arrested three gamblers. They were identified as Jahangir Alom from Sarbhog, Nur Islam from Gouripur, and Abdul Motleb from Dhubri. 3 mobile phones, 20 slip pads, 2 cardboards, and cash were seized. A legal action has been initiated against the gamblers.

