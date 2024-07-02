Assam: Ferry services between north and south banks of Brahmaputra suspended in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ferry services have been suspended between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The rise in water levels in the Brahmaputra River has been mentioned as the cause of the suspension of the service.

As per the reports from the District Disaster Management Authority on Monday, the water level in the river is very near the danger level for the city, although it had not been exceeded at the time of measuring the level at Kacharighat.

The Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries are flowing above their danger mark at multiple locations in the state owing to the incessant rains at several places across Northeast India.

Also Read: Cyclone Remal Ravages Assam's Kamrup: Ferry Services, Fishing Suspended (sentinelassam.com)