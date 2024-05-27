Cyclone Remal Ravages Assam's Kamrup: Ferry Services, Fishing Suspended

GUWAHATI: All ferry services on the Brahmaputra River in the Kamrup district of Assam, as well as fishing activities near the river and its tributaries were suspended on Monday and Tuesday.
The development was made because of expected heavy winds and rain from cyclone Remal.
The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority has announced that all departmental and privately operated boasts and vessels providing ferry services within the district will be halted from May 17, 2024, to ay 28, 2024.
Furthermore, fishing in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries is also banned during this time. However, essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats carrying construction materials and workers for the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge are exempt from this suspension, as stated in the order.
The order read, “Whereas National Bulletin No. 14 (BOB/01/2024) has been issued for cyclonic storm Remal', which has developed over the east central Bay of Bengal. As Remal moves northwards, it is expected to bring heavy winds and significant rainfall to Kamrup District and the entire state of Assam.”
“Whereas, given the serious nature of the situation, it is felt necessary to take immediate measures to prevent potential loss of life and property,” it further added.
Meanwhile, the storm is expected to weaken into a cyclone on Monday morning and then move northeast, gradually losing strength, according to the latest weather update from the IMD.
The process of the cyclone reaching land started around 9 pm local time in India on Sunday and lasted for about five hours, as per the regional meteorological office in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh relocated around 8,00,000 people from the port areas of Mongla and Chittagong, as well as nine coastal districts, to storm shelters on Sunday morning. Additionally, 1,10,000 people were taken to shelters in India, as reported by Reuters.
