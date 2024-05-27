Cyclone Remal Ravages Assam's Kamrup: Ferry Services, Fishing Suspended

GUWAHATI: All ferry services on the Brahmaputra River in the Kamrup district of Assam, as well as fishing activities near the river and its tributaries were suspended on Monday and Tuesday.

The development was made because of expected heavy winds and rain from cyclone Remal.

The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority has announced that all departmental and privately operated boasts and vessels providing ferry services within the district will be halted from May 17, 2024, to ay 28, 2024.

Furthermore, fishing in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries is also banned during this time. However, essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats carrying construction materials and workers for the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge are exempt from this suspension, as stated in the order.