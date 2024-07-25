Assam: Fifty students attend summer camp on conservation, education

Guwahati: Fifty students attended a 20-day-long nature camp organized during the current summer vacation by biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak and Orang National Park authority in Sengelimora Luit Jatiya Bidyalaya, Orang in Darrang district of Assam.

The summer nature camp was organized in collaboration with local NGOs Wild Wings and Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee with support from the David Shephard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Besides facilitating academic classes and extracurricular activities, the summer camp which was organized during July 5 to 25, also promoted environmental awareness and education.

The camp included 18 days of academic instruction from school staff and guest teachers, and two days of environmental awareness training from experts in the field of environment, wildlife and conservation.

Manager of Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak, Arif Hussain, attended the camp as a resource person on the inaugural day and took sessions on wildlife and nature conservation.

A research scholar of Tezpur University, Sabrina Begum, and a member of Aaranyak took a session on environment conservation and awareness as well. The president, Fatasimolu Eco Development Committee Baharul Islam, and Headmaster of the school Babul Islam were also present and interacted with the students.

Aaranyak which aspires to create a huge pool of environment and wildlife conservation conscious citizens to steam up community participation in nature conservation, organizes such summer camps for students every year with sustained support from DSWF and local collaborators.

