Assam: Film adaptation of ‘Moromor Deuta’ to premiere at CIFF

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The screen adaptation of Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia’s acclaimed novel ‘Moromor Deuta’ is set to make its World Premiere at the 23rd Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), marking a significant moment for Assamese literature and cinema. Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar and produced by Mamata Mahilary, the film brings one of Assam’s most cherished literary works to a major national platform.

The film introduced Bodhisattva Sharma in his debut role in Assamese cinema, joining an ensemble cast of seasoned actors, including Mintu Barua, Aparna Dutta Choudhury and Gaurav Bora.

Originally published in 1989 in the children’s magazine ‘Xophura’, Dr Saikia’s novel has remained an enduring classic in Assamese literature, admired for its sensitive portrayal of the bond between a father and child. Its themes of affection, separation and resilience have resonated deeply across generations and secured its place in academic study.

Sharing her thoughts on the adaptation, Preeti Saikia, managing trustee of the Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust and wife of the late author, said it was a moment of immense pride to see ‘Moromor Deuta’ brought to life on screen. She noted that the novel had held special significance for Dr Saikia and expressed happiness that the cinematic version would carry his legacy to new audiences.

The film aims to reconnect contemporary viewers with a beloved literary gem while celebrating the rich cinematic tradition established by Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia, regarded as one of India’s finest storytellers. ‘Moromor Deuta’ is expected to release in cinemas in 2026.

