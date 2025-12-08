National Award-winning Assamese film ‘Emuthi Puthi’ set for digital debut on WAVES OTT

National Award-winning Assamese film ‘Emuthi Puthi’ will premiere on Waves OTT, the digital entertainment platform of Prasar Bharati, on Saturday, December 6.

A notable winner of the 70th National Film Award for Best Regional Film (Assamese), the heartwarming comedy-drama will be making its exclusive digital and satellite debut on Waves, bringing a celebrated regional gem to audiences across India.

‘Emuthi Puthi’ follows a whimsical road trip between a rebellious teenager, Ritika, and her eccentric grandmother, Makhoni Aita.

“As Ritika plans her escape from home and Makhoni sets out in search of a mythical fish, the two embark on a 500-kilometre journey that triggers a humorous and emotional chase led by Indira, Ritika’s mother and a determined policewoman. The film blends comedy, family dynamics, and Assamese cultural flavour into a universally relatable story,” the makers said, as per a press release.

Directed by Kulanandini Mahanta, the film features Pratibha Choudhury, Neetali Das, and Srishti Sharma in the lead roles.

Actors Kenny Basumatary, Monisha Bhuyan, Rubul Bora, Lima Das, and Arghadeep Baruah are seen in supporting roles.

Produced by Metanormal Motion Pictures and Ruhaan Films, ‘Emuthi Puthi’ features music by Basshole, with songs like “Halla Gulla Betha,” “Deuka,” and “Maas Bihu” already resonating strongly with audiences.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “We are proud to bring a National Award-winning Assamese film like Emuthi Puthi to viewers across India. Waves is committed to showcasing meaningful Indian stories, and this delightful, culturally rich film is a perfect addition to our platform.” (ANI)

