Assam Finance Department sets August 7 Deadline for OPS Data Submission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Finance Department has fixed August 7, 2026 as the final deadline for Administrative Departments to submit details of eligible employees for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to regular State Government employees whose recruitment process began before February 1, 2005.

The decision was taken at a recent review meeting chaired by the Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department, attended by senior officers of selected Administrative Departments and the Finance Department. The meeting assessed the status of submission of employee details by defaulting departments, which have yet to furnish information in the prescribed format regarding employees appointed against posts or vacancies advertised before February 1, 2005.

Officials noted that 24 defaulting Administrative Departments had been invited to the meeting. Of these, representatives from nine departments attended, while five departments submitted Nil Reports, indicating they had no eligible cases.

The Chair expressed concern over the delay by several departments in providing the required information, stating that the non-submission of data has adversely affected the timely restoration of the OPS for eligible employees.

To expedite the process, the meeting decided that all defaulting departments must submit the required employee details by August 7, 2026, treating the matter as a top priority. Departments with no eligible cases have also been directed to submit a formal Nil Report by the same deadline.

The Finance Department made it clear that no submissions received after August 7 will be accepted, and no subsequent claims or proposals relating to OPS restoration will be entertained beyond the stipulated date.

Also Read: Old Pension Scheme Essential for Social Justice: Employees