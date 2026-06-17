Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Stresses Expansion of Tax Base

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Commissionerate of Taxes at Kar Bhawan to assess the department’s performance and discussed strategies for strengthening revenue mobilisation through improved compliance and administrative efficiency.

During the meeting, the Commissioner of Taxes presented an overview of the department’s functioning, revenue trends, enforcement mechanisms, and ongoing initiatives. The Minister also held detailed interactions with senior officers present at Kar Bhawan as well as field level taxation officials who participated virtually from across the State.

Emphasising the need to increase revenue for the state without placing any additional tax burden on honest taxpayers and businesses, Minister Baruah stressed the importance of expanding the tax base and bringing more eligible individuals and entities into the tax net. He noted that Assam’s taxpayer to population ratio remains little below the national average and called upon officials to undertake focused efforts to improve voluntary compliance and widen tax coverage.

The Finance Minister directed the department to intensify data driven analysis to identify potential gaps in tax compliance and strengthen monitoring systems to prevent revenue leakages. He also reviewed measures being undertaken to curb fraudulent tax practices and enhance transparency in tax administration.

Recognising the significant contribution of the trading and business community towards the State’s revenue growth, Minister Baruah instructed officials to ensure that genuine businesses and compliant taxpayers are facilitated and encouraged. At the same time, he emphasised the need for closer monitoring of sectors and establishments showing unusual trends or inconsistencies in tax reporting.

The meeting also deliberated on the adoption of advanced technological solutions to improve tax administration, including systems for better tracking of goods movement and strengthening compliance mechanisms with minimal human intervention. The Minister stressed that technology must play a greater role in improving efficiency, transparency and accountability within the department.

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