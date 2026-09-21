Assam Finance Minister urges region-specific farm credit, value chains to boost incomes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah called for region-specific agricultural financing, stronger institutional credit and integrated value chains to increase farm incomes and accelerate agricultural transformation.

Speaking at a session on "Financing Agriculture Sector Transformation" during the conference on "Financing India's Journey towards Viksit Bharat" in New Delhi in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief ministers and finance ministers from several states and union territories, Mallabaruah said financing frameworks needed to reflect the diverse production patterns and geographical realities of different states.

He highlighted difficulties faced by tenant and leasehold farmers, Forest Rights Act beneficiaries, cultivators of government land and small tea growers in accessing institutional credit because of land-title constraints. He said the distribution of farmer IDs had begun in Assam to enable more targeted support.

Mallabaruah stressed the need for decentralised processing, storage, marketing and export infrastructure, particularly for perishable crops, to reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers' returns.

He identified agarwood as a key sector with export potential and called for streamlined clearances, quality testing, local processing and stronger export channels. He also highlighted premium ginger and turmeric from Assam's hill regions and indigenous products such as Kaji Nemu, Bhoot Jolokia and specialty rice varieties. The minister also sought rapid-response mechanisms to support farmers during floods.

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