Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stresses afforestation, forest protection and flood relief in Goalpara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Assam’s Forest and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday said the state government is committed to large-scale afforestation, protecting forest land, providing timely flood relief and upholding national values while addressing journalists during his visit to Goalpara, where he camped at the Circuit House.

Speaking on the state’s ambitious afforestation programme, the minister said the government aims to plant one crore saplings across Assam with the active participation of 15 to 20 lakh students, making it a mass environmental movement. On the issue of forest land encroachment, Baruah said the government had cleared around 1.5 lakh bighas of encroached forest land during its previous term and asserted that even more land would be freed from encroachment in the current term.

He also clarified that indigenous people residing on forest land would continue to enjoy their legitimate rights, while illegal encroachers would be evicted in accordance with the law.

Referring to the devastating floods affecting 12 districts of Assam, the minister said the government is fully alert and has entrusted four ministers with the responsibility of ensuring the availability of relief materials and addressing the difficulties faced by flood-affected people.

On the issue of Vande Mataram, Baruah described it as a matter of national integrity and respect, stating that everyone should honour it without objection. He, however, remarked that some people continue to oppose it. The minister also said that those found involved in “Love Jihad” cases would face legal action and be sent to jail, reiterating the government’s firm stand on the issue.

Barua was interacting with the media on a range of important state issues during his visit to Goalpara.

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