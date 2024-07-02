Assam: Fire breaks out at Dharapur in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A fire broke out at the Dharapur Chariali locality of the city and engulfed several shops in the area. The incident led to the destruction of valuables at the shops. Local residents responded immediately to the situation and took steps towards controlling the inferno. Teams from the Fire and Emergency Department and the Azara Police also arrived at the locations. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to control the situation. No injuries were reported because of the incident, and an investigation has been initiated in regards to the incident.

