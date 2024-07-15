Assam: Fire in Boko Circle Office; timely action prevents major disaster

A Correspondent

BOKO: Pedestrians noticed fire blazing in the Boko Revenue Circle on Saturday midnight. People in the area immediately informed the Boko Police. After that, Boko Police and local people extinguished the fire, which started with the notice board hanging on the office wall.

Upon investigation, the Boko Police found that a person with a mental disorder blazed the fire on the notice board. However, Boko Police confirm that there is no other damage to the office because they got the information on time. It is worth mentioning that of the 184 revenue circle offices in Assam, the Circle Officer is responsible for maintaining law and order, implementing government policies, and overseeing administrative functions within a specific geographical area or circle. They handle law enforcement, revenue collection, administrative tasks, development initiatives, and crisis management.

