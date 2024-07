Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A massive fire erupted in the Hatigaon locality of the city on Wednesday. The fire is said to have originated in a hotel on the Kanaklata Road and later spread to the nearby shops. At least three businesses faced damages because of the incident. The fire was later doused by three fire tenders from the fire and emergency department.

