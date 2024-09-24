Assam: Fire razes house and shop in Sarumataria area

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire broke out in the Sarumataria area of Guwahati early morning on Monday, engulfing a residential house and a nearby shop. According to fire department officials, the alarm was raised at 8:30 am, prompting an immediate response from the firefighters.

“We received a call at 8:30am today, and our team swiftly responded to the emergency. The fire has now been doused,” a fire department official said. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

No casualties have been reported, but the extent of property damage is being assessed. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

