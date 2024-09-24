Assam: Fire Breaks Out at Gas Agency in Karbi Anglong's Bokajan; No Casualties Reported

Karbi Anglong: A fire broke out at a gas agency in the Bokajan area of Karbi Anglong district late Sunday night, police said. The police said that no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Properties worth several lakhs were gutted in the fire, they added.Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the building. The fire brigade reached the spot upon receiving information and extinguished the fire. (ANI)

