Assam: Fishery officer arrested by CID for Rs 2.65 crore ‘misappropriation’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam arrested an officer of the Fishery Department for his alleged involvement in a large-scale financial scam involving government funds. The accused, identified as Sanjoy Tamuli Phukan, was serving as a Sub-Divisional Fishery Development Officer.

According to CID officials, Phukan was accused of misappropriating Rs 2.65 crore under various government schemes over two consecutive financial years, 2021–22 and 2022–23. The alleged embezzlement took place under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), a flagship rural development initiative of the Government of Assam.

Investigators revealed that Phukan, who was functioning as the nodal officer for the scheme during the period in question, played a central role in diverting funds intended for fishery development projects.

