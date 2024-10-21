Assam: Five State Colleges get NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) Accreditation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five more colleges in Assam have received NAAC's (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) recently. The five colleges are Pandu College, Darrang College, Gogalukh College, Sadiya College, and Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavodyalaya, Nalbari.

While Pandu College got Grade A with a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) of 3.12, Darrang College got Grade B++ with a CGPA of 2.85, and Gogamukh College got Grade B with a CGPA of 2.10.

Meanwhile, Sadiya College achieved Grade B with a CGPA of 2.4 in the second cycle of NAAC accreditation, and Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavodyalaya achieved Grade B++ with a CGPA of 2.85 in the recent assessment.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wished the five institutions of higher education for their achievements. The minister also wished their continued growth and excellence in their academic journey, reaching new heights in the years ahead.

