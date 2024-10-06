Assam: NAAC accreditation with B++ to College of Education, Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a momentous achievement, College of Education, Nagaon, Assam, has etched its name in the annals of educational excellence by securing the prestigious NAAC accreditation with a coveted B++ grade. This remarkable feat marks the institution’s successful completion of the second cycle, cementing its position as the first B Ed college in Assam to achieve this distinction.

The rigorous assessment process, conducted on September 24 and 25, scrutinized every aspect of the college’s academic and administrative prowess. NAAC on Friday declared the results, conferring the esteemed B++ grade upon the institution. On behalf of College of Education, Nagaon, Assam Dr Mano Shikha Baruah, principal of College of Education, Nagaon, Assam expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the well wishers of this institution.

