Assam: Fix anomalies in Shiksha Setu app, urges Teachers’ body to Education Secretary

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASTPA) has submitted a written request to the Secretary, Department of School Education, urging him to take appropriate measures for fixing the anomalies in the Shiksha Setu App. The association also attached over 122 letters it submitted to the BEEOs (Block Elementary Education Officers) seeking redressal of the anomalies with App.

In its letter, the ASTPA said, “We welcome the introduction of the Shiksha Setu App for monitoring the attendance of teachers and students in the state. It is the responsibility of teachers and non-teaching staff in schools to mark their attendance. No teacher is opposed to performing this responsibility properly. However, ignoring all hiccups like weakness in the App, adverse weather, lack of improved communication, internet hassles, etc., if the department resorts to mental harassment on teachers on the issue of their attendance, that will have cast its spell on the teaching-learning process. The teachers have had to face numerous problems ever since the introduction of the Shiksha Setu App. Various teachers’ bodies pointed out the weak points of the Shiksha Setu App from time to time to the education officers, but to no avail. The App only deteriorates, creating more problems. Most of the time, the App does not work, and the tablets provided to schools, as often as not, do not work properly. If the App marks the attendance of two teachers at a school, it does not take the attendance of the third teacher. The situation is even worse in the case of the students. The App shows differences between the number of students actually present on a given date and the attendance it marks. The App doesn’t mark group attendance properly. The schools regularly send the anomalies to the authorities, but to no avail.”

