Assam: Don’t use personal mobile when uploading data on Shiksha Setu, appeals SASSM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), a conglomerate of 12 teachers' organisations in the state, has appealed to its members not to use their personal mobile phones for uploading any of their data, including attendance and departure, on the Shikska Setu portal. The organisation also appealed to the teachers to keep records of anomalies in the system of attendance, as that will let the organisation show them to the department in due course.

The teachers' body held an online conference recently after the School Education Department issued its order asking the teaching and non-teaching staff members to arrive in and depart from school on time. The order said that in the event of a staff member arriving in school more than 15 minutes late, departing school 15 minutes earlier, and repeating this once a month, the department would deduct half-day casual leave.

According to Ranjit Barthakur, president of the SASSM, the meeting found nothing new in the order as the teaching and non-teaching staff members signed the attendance registers at the time of entry and exit in front of the headmasters. The meeting said that the order looks like backing the anomalous Shikskha Setu and the tablets given to the schools, and that is tantamount to mental torture for the teachers.

"We have appealed to all members of the organisation not to use their personal mobile phones to upload any data, including their attendance and departure, on the app. The government has also not issued any directive to the teachers to use their personal mobile phones when uploading such data. The court has also given succour to the teachers on this issue. Better keep records of anomalies with the tablets so that we can inform the School Education Department of the anomalies when the need arises. We will upload all these allegations to the SSA website and the WhatsApp of the Education Minister. If the government doesn't take measures to solve the problem, we will resort to agitation. If need be, we may move the court to seek justice on the anomalies in the tablets and the software."

