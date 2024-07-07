Assam: Flooding a nagging problem at Rukminigaon in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Urban flooding remains a major problem for the residents as well as commuters who need to pass through the area. The flooding also causes massive traffic problems on GS Road. But it must be mentioned that the renovation and increase of the elevation of this road have been underway for over two years now.

When the Rukminigaon locality saw flooding in 2022, the ward members of GMC elected from the area said that the elevation of the road was the key reason for the flooding. Thereafter, funds were sanctioned, and necessary repairs were carried out over the last two years. But even after that, the area saw massive flooding recently. So much so that authorities were forced to supply food and water to the residents using boats.

In such a condition, the locals have raised questions regarding the action taken by the authorities and the crores of rupees spent to resolve this problem, but without any solution.

