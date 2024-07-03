Assam floods: AHSEC postpones SOS examination in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After considering that most of the rivers in the state of Assam flow above the danger mark, followed by heavy floods in most of the districts in the state, it was notified to all the concerned institutions under AHSEC that the SOS examination of H S Level Examination, April-May-2024, scheduled to be held on July 3, 2024, stands suspended until further notice. All the institutions that have been selected as examination centres for conducting the said examination were requested to inform all the tagged institutions and learners about the suspension of the said examination.

Once the flood subsides, the examination of the HS Level Examination in April-May 2024 will be rescheduled afresh. The necessary programme for conducting the examination will be communicated to all concerned in due course. All officers-in-charge(s) of all the selected examination centres were directed to keep all the confidential materials in safe custody in the police station and Treasury Office, as the case may be, along with the blank answer scripts and additional answer scripts. The officer-in-charge of the examination centre will liaise with the officer-in-Charge of the police stations and Treasury officers for safe custody of the same.

