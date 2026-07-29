Assam Floods: AREIDA Donates Rs 30.05 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Assam Real Estate & Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and presented a cheque for Rs 30.05 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the State government’s flood relief efforts.

The delegation comprised AREIDA President Er. Pranab Kumar Sharma, General Secretary Deepjyoti Baruah and Treasurer Pius Agarwala.

The contribution was made collectively by members of the association as part of its support for humanitarian relief initiatives following the recent floods.

Appreciating the gesture, the Chief Minister said such contributions reflect a strong sense of social responsibility and reinforce the collective commitment to humanitarian causes and public welfare.

During the meeting, the association also submitted a detailed memorandum proposing a series of policy reforms aimed at promoting scientific urban development, improving the ease of doing business, ensuring transparent governance and modernising land administration in Assam.

The recommendations include measures to expedite project approvals, promote technology-driven governance, provide affordable housing, mitigate urban flooding, facilitate road widening through the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) mechanism, and reform digital land records and mutation systems.

According to AREIDA, most of the proposals focus on policy refinement and the more effective implementation of existing laws rather than requiring additional financial expenditure. The association said the suggested reforms would help position Assam as a model state for sustainable urban development, investment and ease of doing business.

AREIDA also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the warm reception, valuable interaction and patient hearing extended to the delegation during the meeting.

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