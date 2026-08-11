Assam Floods: Pratishruti Foundation extends flood relief to Sivasagar district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati-based charitable and socio-cultural organisation Pratishruti Foundation extended humanitarian assistance to flood-affected people in Sivasagar district as part of its ongoing relief initiative.

In association with the Sivasagar Socio-Cultural Centre, the foundation organised a relief drive on August 7. The relief materials were arranged through contributions from foundation members and other individuals and distributed based on requirements and advice from the Nodal Officer, Sivasagar.

As part of the immediate assistance, the organisation sent 72 branded rechargeable torch lights and face masks for 200 flood-affected people. The torch lights were intended to support families in areas where electricity supply and normal services had been disrupted by the floods.

The foundation said it would continue its relief efforts and planned to send additional materials on August 11 and 14, depending on the situation and requirements of affected communities. The organisation said it remained committed to supporting vulnerable communities during natural calamities.

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